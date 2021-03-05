No. 18 Georgia gymnastics ended the 2021 regular season on a high note with a victory over No. 14 Kentucky 197.325-196.9 on Friday night in Athens. The GymDogs improved to 3-5 on the season while celebrating the three seniors on the roster.
“I think this season, especially, we're just so thankful to have all had the opportunity to compete,” said senior Marissa Oakley. “So really just going out there giving it our all, like, feeling like we're leaving nothing out there, leaving with no regrets. I think you saw what this team is capable of tonight, and I think it's only going to go up from here.”
The GymDogs began their night on vault and scored a 49.25 overall, slightly lower than its previous 49.275 against Missouri. Junior Megan Roberts amplified the meet’s energy early on, scoring a 9.95 to match her career-high. Junior Mikayla Magee posted a 9.85 while fellow juniors Abbey Ward and Rachel Baumann followed with 9.925s. Sophomores Haley de Jong and Soraya Hawthorne scored a 9.8 and 9.775, respectively.
Georgia’s second rotation on bars featured career-highs to earn a 49.3 overall compared to a 48.975 against Missouri. Megan Roberts met her second career-high of the night with a 9.925. Senior Emily Schild and freshman Katie Finnegan followed with career-highs of 9.85s. Freshman Victoria Nguyen also posted a 9.85. Senior Marissa Oakley and sophomore Amanda Cashman followed with a 9.825 and 9.775, respectively.
The GymDogs’ next rotation on beam reached their season-high score for the event with a 49.475, starting with Mikayla Magee’s 9.85. Head coach Courtney Kupets Carter noted her admiration for all beam routines, and that despite changing a few routines only days before the meet, the gymnasts completed their respective series successfully.
“Beam was absolutely fantastic today,” she said. “Mikayla is such a good beam starter. She's consistent, a beautiful routine, and she really hit all the little pieces she needed to on that routine… So, it was really nice to see them all just really confident in each other.”
Four GymDogs matched career-highs on beam. Marissa Oakley and Haley de Jong scored 9.925s and Rachel Baumann hit a 9.95 to escalate the power on the event. Victoria Nguyen also hit a 9.825 and Emily Schild followed with a 9.8.
The GymDogs finished the meet on floor with a 49.3 to match their previous score against Missouri. Rachel Baumann and Soraya Hawthorne finished the event with 9.875s, while junior Alyssa Perez-Lugones and senior Sterlyn Austin scored 9.825s. Megan Roberts hit a season-high 9.9, and Amanda Cashman followed with a 9.8.
Tonight’s meet honored Georgia’s three seniors, and Megan Roberts described how these three individuals provided a little extra motivation to perform.
“I think that tonight, our whole team just had a lot of heart,” Roberts said. “I mean, we're so close with the seniors, one of them's my roommate. I think tonight, we really did it for them, and we dug deep and kind of worked as hard as we could to get everything we could so that they could have a great finish to their career.”
The GymDogs are not quite finished yet, though. Georgia will travel to Huntsville, Alabama to compete in the SEC Championships beginning Saturday, March 20.
“Going into the postseason, the little mistakes might be there, but just selling everything they have on every part of their routine is really important as we keep going,” Kupets Carter said.