No. 1 Georgia football is set to take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

The matchup, one of the semifinals in the College Football Playoff, was announced on Dec. 4 in the final CFP rankings. The other semifinal game will feature No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.