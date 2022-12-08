Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was named SEC Coach of the Year by the other coaches in the conference, according to an announcement from the SEC on Wednesday.
Smart has now won the award in back-to-back seasons and three times overall since becoming the Bulldogs' head coach.
In seven seasons with Georgia, Smart has compiled a 79-15 overall record and led his teams to three College Football Playoff appearances, two SEC titles and one national championship victory.
This season, Smart has led the Bulldogs to a 13-0 record and a second straight CFP appearance. Georgia will take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
The Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year award was awarded to Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny also earned an individual honor, winning SEC Special Teams Player of the year for his efforts this season.
Podlesny has made 23 of 26 field goal attempts and all 61 of his extra point attempts this season, and leads the SEC in scoring with 130 points.
On Tuesday, 13 Bulldogs were named to the coaches' All-SEC team, with tight end Brock Bowers, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, safety Christopher Smith and Podlesny earning First Team honors.