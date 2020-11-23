Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday via Zoom ahead of No. 13 Georgia’s SEC East meeting with South Carolina in Columbia. Smart discussed where quarterback JT Daniels can improve, the Bulldogs’ need for creativity in the run game and their defensive approach after Mississippi State.
‘Room for improvement’
Smart said Georgia had been searching for high-level quarterback play all season, and he found it Saturday with JT Daniels. In his first start with the Bulldogs, Daniels put up the most yards by a Georgia quarterback since Aaron Murray in 2013, completing 73.7% of his passes for 401 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Smart said the advantage with Daniels is that Georgia will now have continuity at quarterback, but there are still places for him to get better. Daniels needs to become more mobile, improve on his understanding of center Trey Hill’s signals and keep his eyes on the correct side of certain routes, Smart said.
“I think with any player that is relatively young, in terms of their career, there’s always a lot of room for improvement,” Smart said. “A lot of times you’ve got to get out there and play, but certainly he can grow and get better.”
It’s also a major positive that Daniels left the Mississippi State game healthy. Prior to Saturday, he hadn’t taken a snap since Southern California’s first game of 2019 when he left with an ACL injury that sidelined him for over a year.
Smart said the only “good shot” Mississippi State made on Daniels didn’t affect his knee, and that he was impressed by Georgia’s pass protection that kept Daniels from taking many hits.
“You think about it, playing quarterback in a game is not a lot different than playing it in practice, other than when you get tackled or hit,” Smart said. “In terms of soreness … he was fine.”
Running into trouble
Georgia answered its quarterback question against Mississippi State, but the offense raised another concern with an anemic rushing performance.
The Bulldogs totaled 8 yards on the ground last weekend. Factor out a loss of 21 yards from three sacks on Daniels, and it still doesn’t equate to 30 positive yards. Running backs Zamir White, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh all averaged fewer than 2 yards per carry and White’s longest rush of the night went 10 yards.
Smart said there was a need for creativity in the run game, but he also said it’s necessary to rely on patience and the passing game when playing teams that defend like Mississippi State.
Regarding specifics about Saturday night, Smart said it wasn’t an issue of missed blocks, but that Georgia was at a disadvantage with Mississippi State’s scheme and movement.
“I would say [we were] whipped or beaten a lot of times,” Smart said. “The difference has been their movement inside and some of the stunts they ran to murky the picture up. [They] kind of make it unclear [by] slanting and angling guys.”
Now that the Bulldogs’ pass game has improved, Smart said he hopes to see more help with the run game from their receivers. He said freshman wideout Jermaine Burton, who caught a career-high 197 yards and two touchdowns last week, needs to improve with the run, especially now that Georgia’s offense proved it can be explosive.
“We just have to make sure to bring that run game along with it,” Smart said. “As you’re explosive, people will defend explosive plays. You’ve got to be able to run the ball if they’re going to be able to defend you from explosive plays.”
Getting defensive
When Georgia’s defense allowed Mississippi State 24 points off a consistent short pass attack, questions remained about whether the Bulldogs had moved from a man-to-man defense in favor of zone coverage.
Smart doesn’t think Georgia’s defensive scheme can be defined as simple man-to-man coverage, saying Georgia plays match-up zone often with different coverage looks. He also said the Mississippi State game wasn’t reflective of what the Bulldogs’ scheme has been or what it will be in the future.
“In that game, it was completely different than anything we’ve played altogether,” Smart said. “We rep zone [defense] every week, regardless of whether we play it or not, because I think you have to have the ability to have eyes on the quarterback with all the athletic quarterbacks now.”
He said Georgia’s defense is comfortable playing zone coverage and that over 50% of their practice reps are focused on zones. He said Mississippi State deserves credit for its offensive success against Georgia.
“It’s hard when you drop eight and they throw it underneath. [Mississippi State] did a good job,” Smart said. “They were very efficient in what they did. They did not have a lot of the mistakes they had against other teams.”
