Georgia soccer lost 3-0 to No. 12 Auburn Friday night at the Auburn Soccer Complex. The result marked Georgia’s second loss of the season and first loss in conference play. It’s also Georgia’s sixth straight loss to Auburn.
The SEC matchup was initially delayed by 25 minutes due to a weather delay and paused again as weather ramped up during halftime.
Auburn sophomore Madeline Moore went down with an apparent knee injury eight minutes into the first half after a collision with Georgia senior forward Dani Murguia. Moore was unable to continue and junior Riley Petcosky replaced Moore in the back line.
Ten minutes into the game, Auburn sophomore midfielder Anna Haddock whipped the ball into the goal directly from the corner kick to score an olimpico for the first goal of the match. Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener attempted to punch the ball away from goal, but Wegener didn’t make enough contact to knock the ball away.
Georgia graduate Mollie Belisle nearly scored Georgia’s first goal in the 30th minute after connecting with Mallie McKenzie’s cross, but Belisle couldn’t put it on target.
Georgia finished the first half with seven shots to Auburn’s 12. Though the Bulldogs and the Tigers put an equal amount of shots on target during the first 45 minutes, Auburn created more quality shots. The Tigers sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska didn’t have much to do in the first half.
Haddock scored the second goal of the match five minutes into the first half. Oliva Candelino’s cross made its way to Haddock, who then knocked the ball past Wegener.
Auburn midfielder Carly Thatcher nearly scored the third of the game in the 64th minute, but blasted a close range effort over the crossbar.
Five minutes later, Auburn redshirt sophomore Marissa Arias took a shot that deflected off Georgia senior defender Kayla Bruster and over Wegener for the third goal of the game.
Belisle shot the ball just wide of the crossbar in the final stages of the match, but Auburn managed to see the game out and retain its clean sheet.
Georgia finished the game with 15 shots to Auburn’s 17.
The Bulldogs return to Athens to take on Mississippi State on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6:00 p.m.