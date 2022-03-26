On Saturday morning, Georgia announced the hiring of UCF’s Katie Abrahamson-Henderson as the new head coach of the Bulldogs’ women’s basketball program. She is the third full-time head coach in program history along with Andy Landers and Joni Taylor.
The move is something of a homecoming for Abrahamson-Henderson, who began her collegiate playing career at Georgia playing for Landers, playing two seasons in Athens before transferring to her home state of Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes.
“This is a dream come true. I am thrilled to return to Georgia as the head coach at one of the premier women’s basketball programs in the country,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “I want to thank president Jere W. Morehead, athletics director Josh Brooks and senior deputy athletics director Darrice Griffin for the trust they have placed in me. I also want to thank Andy Landers and Joni Taylor for the foundation of success they have laid as we continue to build on that great tradition.”
The move comes three day after Joni Taylor chose to leave Georgia’s program to become head coach at Texas A&M.
Abrahamson-Henderson has been a head coach for 17 seasons, most recently with UCF, where she led the Knights to a 131-49 record over the course of six seasons. She was named the 2022 AAC Coach of the year following a 26-4 season that culminated in a second round NCAA tournament loss to No. 2 seed UConn.
“Throughout this process, one name kept coming up, and that was Coach ‘ABE.’ Her resume and history of success at every level is impressive,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. Our goal was to find a proven coach who has had sustained success both in competing for conference titles and in the NCAA tournament. Katie is the entire package, and I can’t wait to see what her teams are able to accomplish here at the University of Georgia.”