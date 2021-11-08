Georgia hockey beat Auburn 3-2 on Nov. 5 to move the Bulldogs’ record to 10-2-0 overall and 9-1-0 in the SEC. Georgia has now won 10 games in a row, its last loss coming on Sept. 16 against Tampa.
In the first period, Auburn came out hot as Michael Lafferty put them up 1-0 after the first two minutes of the period. Auburn would later go up 2-0 with 14:57 remaining in the first period with a goal by Blake Robinson.
The second period was much better for Georgia as sophomore David Eberly brought them within one with a goal with 17:08 remaining in the period.
The Bulldogs leveled the game later in the second period when freshman Trevor Gutmann scored to make it 2-2.
The third period saw both teams go back and forth down the rink to no avail, as the score remained 2-2 after the period ended.
In overtime, sophomore Josh Mesaros was the hero as his goal gave Georgia a 3-2 win.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Nov. 12 at 9 p.m as they take on Florida State in the Macon Veterans Day Tournament. Georgia will continue in the tournament against Georgia Tech on Nov. 13.