The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Auburn Tigers 4-2 in front of a sold-out Classic Center on Thursday, Oct. 6. Jack Gannon led the Ice Dawgs with two goals as Georgia picked up its fourth win to move to 4-3-1 on the young season.
The Ice Dawgs controlled the puck well for most of the first quarter and scored twice in a 45 second span to jump out to an early two-score lead. Gannon's forehand shot knocked off of the left post and into the net to give Georgia the lead.
Dylan Punzenberger followed up on a fast break by shooting past Auburn goalie Camden Denk's right hand. Evan Parente assisted Gannon and Cameron Campbell set up Punzenberger.
Gannon's second goal came in a crucial sequence for the Ice Dawgs. Late in the second period in a 2-1 game, Georgia found itself in a penalty kill after a Dan Barto roughing foul. Auburn had already cut the lead in half on Alex Duchemin's third goal of the season and escaped a Georgia power-play untouched.
However, Gannon made a great defensive play in the neutral zone to create a turnover and have the opportunity for a one-on-one fastbreak with Denk. Gannon made a smooth stick move and lit the lamp off a backhanded shot to halt Auburn's momentum and move the score to 3-1 Georgia.
"That was huge," said Coach John Camp. "That was the lift we needed. We were getting a little frustrated, we weren't really getting a rhythm going and that kind of gave us that spark."
Gannon now has three goals on the year and four points for the Ice Dawgs. The sophomore defensemen has been a strong part of the Ice Dawgs' success.
Auburn scored twice on Georgia's goalie, Ryan Testino, who has posted a 0.938 save percentage through four games as the Georgia starter. The first goal was an easy shot for the Tigers as Testino was drawn out of the net and the second came in the third period as Henry Lange nailed a rebound shot to bring the Tigers within one goal with 10:48 to play in regulation.
Testino remained strong for Georgia and Daniel Crawford found Josh Mesaros for a game clenching goal with just under three minutes to play.