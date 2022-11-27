Georgia hockey defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-2 on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Coming off the win against Clemson the night before, head coach John Camp made sure that his players kept their head in the game regardless of the fatigue they felt. In addition to fatigue, the team was missing Robby Witwer [ankle injury], William McDonald [shoulder injury] and Truman Haugen [illness].
“This trip was unlike most back-to-back weekends because we had travel again Saturday morning to go from Greenville to Charleston,” junior forward David Eberly said. “So coach really emphasized that we needed to stay locked in and prepared even though the circumstances weren’t the best.”
Despite the trip’s circumstances, the Ice Dawgs won against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The final score was 6-2, placing their CHS Eastern Division record at 5-2-0.
“I think we played really well given the circumstances,” Eberly said. “On top of the travel we’re also still down a couple of guys from injury and a lot of the players were feeling under the weather, but I’m proud of the effort we put out and we got the results we were looking for.”
Starting out in the first period, junior forward Josh Mesaros placed Georgia at an advantage by scoring. Freshman forward Declan Conway followed up behind Mesaros’ goal, putting the score at 2-0.
The team’s success rate increased in the second period. During a 5-4 power play, junior forward Case Santa Maria scored a goal. The scoreboard stayed at 3-0 until Coastal Carolina made their first goal around the 14:38 time mark.
After Coastal Carolina scored, Georgia gained control due to a sluggish performance from the opposing team’s goalie. Junior defenseman Zach Puma scored after a puck rebounded from the goal net. Then, Eberly scored the team’s final goal of the second period through sneaking a puck by the goalie.
“I saw Parente flying to get the dump in and once the goalie lost control of the puck behind the net I knew I had to get in front,” Eberly said. “I saw Punzy in the middle so I took the far side as support and the pass from Parente just happened to find me for the easy finish.”
Entering the third period at 5-1, the Chanticleers scored their second goal but were too far behind to catch up to the Ice Dawgs score. As the game came to a close, junior defenseman Lleyton Poole scored Georgia’s final goal.
The Ice Dawgs will face the Kennesaw State Owls for their 5th home game at Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center. The match will take place on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.