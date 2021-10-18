Georgia hockey defeated Alabama 6-4 at the Atkins Ford Arena in Athens marking the SEC rivals’ first matchup. The Bulldogs scored three power-play goals against the Crimson Tide, with Jack Gannon finishing earning two goals and two assists.
The win moved the Bulldogs’ overall record to 7-2-0 and 6-0-0 in the conference. Georgia has scored 46 goals over nine games while allowing nine goals this season. Alabama’s four goals ties for the most Georgia has allowed in a single game this season.
Alabama got on the board first in the first period, but Georgia answered quickly, scoring two in the opening period. The Bulldogs’ forward Zach Bochenek scored a power-play goal with an assist by defenseman Lleyton Poole.
Shortly after Georgia’s first goal, defenseman Gannon scored the second with an assist by forward Jackson Katz, bringing the score to 2-1 to end the first period.
Early in the second period, Alabama scored its second goal to tie the game up. Georgia secured the lead again with a goal from freshman forward Tyler Casey with an assist from Gannon and junior forward Dylan Spicer.
Alabama tied the score up once again at 3-3 with a goal to close the second period.
Georgia took the lead again with a power-play goal from Katz, with an assist from Gannon and Poole. Following Katz’s goal to secure the lead, Gannon scored his second goal of the night, extending the lead 5-3.
Alabama tried to close the gap, scoring another goal with less than five minutes remaining in the game. Alabama’s goal left Georgia with only a one-score lead, 5-4. To lock down the Georgia win, Katz scored his second power-play goal of the night, bringing the final score to 6-4.
“We are pushing for excellence and to go to a national championship,” Camp said. “To go to a national championship, you have to get better each week and you have to discipline yourself to get rid of the bad habits.”
Georgia is set to compete against Alabama again on Oct. 22 at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama. The Bulldogs will play the University of Alabama in Huntsville on Oct. 23.