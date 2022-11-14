The Ice Dawgs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the Veteran’s Day Tournament at Benton H. Wilcoxon Municipal Ice Complex in Huntsville, Alabama.
Georgia was slightly shorthanded, but still proved why they should be respected as championship contenders in the College Hockey Federation.
Despite entering the game without freshman star Declan Conway (flu) and sophomore Robby Witwer (ankle injury), the Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 3-1. The Ice Dawgs avenged last year’s national tournament loss with the win and they did so with a sound team effort.
Daniel Crawford potted the first goal for Georgia off an assist from Truman Haugen with 10:17 to play in the first period. The Crimson Tide tied the game with less than two minutes to play in the opening period, but that would be the lone goal of the evening.
Following a scoreless second period, Josh Mesaros and Case Santa Maria scored to lift Georgia to a big win.
With a couple of key players missing, Mesaros moved to center on the first line and that led to a domino effect of shifts to the usual lineup. However, Georgia was able to develop chemistry early on.
“It’s the way we play,” coach John Camp said. “If we play to our standard and play to our systems, we’ll be fine. I think it just took a little bit of reminding the guys that we would be okay. Trust each other, talk to each other and that’s really what it’s about.”
Testino shined for the Ice Dawgs allowing one goal or less for the third time this season including his outing against St. Bonaventure in October. St. Bonaventure is now ranked as the top team in the CHF and Camp referenced that outing as a big reason for Testino’s confidence and success.
After their win against Alabama, the Ice Dawgs continued in the Veteran’s Day Tournament by playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 5 p.m on Nov. 12.
The Ice Dawgs faced intense physicality with the Yellow Jackets during this game but secured the Veteran’s Cup as they won, 3-1. Going into the game, junior forward Mesaros knew how playing Georgia Tech would be.
“Tech is always a hard opponent to play against,” Mesaros said. “We don’t like them and they don’t like us. The games are always high intensity and back and forth.”
After a delay in the third period, freshman forward Dylan Punzenberger scored a goal assisted by senior forward Matthew Bigda and sophomore defenseman Alexander Strauss. This resulted in Georgia defeating Tech. Matthew Bidga explained how they made their final shot.
“On Punzy’s goal he had some separation from the defenseman so I gave him an area pass and let him skate into it,” Bigda said. “He did a great job setting the goalie and tucking in 5 hole.”
In the first period, Georgia led the scoreboard, 1-0. Towards the 10:48 mark of the first period, junior forward Josh Mesaros made a goal assisted by senior forward Matthew Bigda and freshman defenseman Bill Martin.
“The mindset going into the game was to get pucks to the net and good things will happen,” Mesaros said. “The more shots the better. Getting the first goal let alone any goal is a great feeling but it feels especially good when it’s against Tech.”
Continuing into the second period, the Ice Dawgs’ energy heightened as the Yellow Jackets sulked over the game’s current state. The puck made its way into Tech’s defensive zone as Georgia tried to gain control. With help from freshman forward Evan Parente, Georgia scored 2-0. The game continued into a power play at Georgia’s advantage but no one else scored.
By the end of the second period, the teams made major penalties. In Tech’s defensive zone a Georgia Tech player checked sophomore forward Dan Barto on the back of the head, slamming him into the rink’s glass. Following this, senior forward Dylan Spicer took Barto’s hit seriously as he aggressively fought another Georgia Tech player. The referees deemed Barto’s hit as clean but Spicer received a 2 minute penalty.
“It was really good to see Spicer sticking up for Dan after that hit,” Bigda said. “We’re a family and we take care of each other.”
Entering the third period, the game’s chaos amplified. Tech’s determination grew aggressive as they made their first 2-on-1 goal, tackling Georgia’s senior goalie Nick Newbold into the goal net. Newbold recovered quickly from the hit but still seemed stunted by Tech’s hostility. The game continued until a puck flew into the air and broke a sprinkler. This happened after freshman forward Bill Martin attempted to get the puck out of Georgia’s defensive zone. The broken sprinkler flooded Georgia’s bench and a section on the ice. Not long after, parts of the stadium’s ceiling collapsed as evacuation occurred. This delayed the game for some time.
The game resumed after the examination of the sprinkler and ice rink. The Ice Dawgs won and took home the 2022 Veteran’s Cup.
“It felt really good,” Bigda said. “Obviously last year’s veteran’s cup didn’t go as planned so it felt good to finish the job this time.”
The Ice Dawgs continue their travels by playing the Clemson Tigers at 10 p.m at The Pavilion in Clemson, South Carolina on Nov. 18.