Josh Mesaros and Matt Bigda both tallied hat tricks as the Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 14-0 on Friday, Nov. 4.
The Ice Dawgs’ offense erupted early and never slowed down as they cruised to their third consecutive win and second consecutive shutout.
“I told [the team] that I didn’t want to have a situation where we played just good enough,” head coach John Camp said. “I wanted us to make sure we picked up the tempo and kept the standard that we expect to play to.”
Mesaros (3), Bigda (3), Bill Martin (2), Truman Haugen, Dylan Punzenberger, Jack Gannon, Luke Burnett, Trevor Gutmann and Daniel Crawford all found the net for Georgia. Nicholas Newbold pitched his first shutout of the season in a strong effort.
Bigda and Mesaros have both been bell cows for the Ice Dawgs all season. Mesaros leads the team with 12 goals and Bigda follows with nine.
“I’ve really seen [Bigda] grow in that leadership capacity this year. He’s a big voice on the bench and in the locker room and he backs it up with his play on the ice,” Camp said.
Georgia applied immediate pressure on Kennesaw State’s goalie Connor Lakly. Georgia tallied three goals before five minutes could tick off of the game clock. The Ice Dawgs finished the first period leading 6-0. For the Owls, they produced just two shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of play.
Georgia proved to be strong on the power play early as it converted three of four chances in the first period and went on to finish five for nine in the game.
Although the Ice Dawgs were on pace for an 18 goal evening after the first period, the Owls held them to just one score in the second period. The goal came from Bigda who secured a hat trick at the 4:08 mark in the second period. However, Georgia returned back to its blazing scoring efforts in the third period scoring seven times in the final frame.
Burnett, Haugen, and Martin all scored their first goals of their respective careers in the blowout.
The Ice Dawgs moved to 7-3-2 with the win at the Atlanta Ice House. Georgia will be on the road again on Nov. 11 against Alabama for an 8:30 p.m. puck drop against the 8-2 Crimson Tide.