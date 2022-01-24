Georgia traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee this weekend to face off against the Ice Vols. In the first game of the weekend, Georgia won 9-2 and finished the weekend off with another victory against the Vols 5-1.
The two teams had already seen each other once this season, the matchup resulting in a lopsided win for the Bulldogs.
Georgia entered the meeting with momentum on its side, becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the SECHC playoffs after its previous game against Georgia Tech. Georgia’s games in the Savannah Hockey Classic allowed Georgia to get back into the swing of things after winter break.
Despite their recent success, Head Coach John Camp won’t allow his team to become complacent.
“We need to keep getting better with every shift,” Camp said, “Because at this point, we’re playing Tennessee, but we’re also playing the second half of the season heading into the SEC playoffs.”
With Georgia’s success this weekend, it seemed like the players received the message.
From the start of the game, the Bulldogs were in total control, asserting themselves in every aspect of play. At the end of the first period, Georgia led 4-1, and the rest of the game followed a similar path.
Where Tennessee struggled to create offense, Georgia was scoring at will, with multiple players finding their way into the scorer’s column on the night. Among them, Dylan Spicer secured a hat trick, and Alex Strauss found the back of the net for his first goal in a Georgia hockey uniform.
Tennessee’s offense was stagnant for much of the game, one of their goals coming from a five-on-four power play, and the other coming toward the end of the third period, when the outcome had already been decided.
With the first victory, the Bulldogs advance to 17-3-1 overall, and the Volunteers fall to 8-9-1, the loss knocking them down to the sixth seed in the SECHC standings.
In the second matchup of the weekend, Tennessee was able to make this game a closer matchup, only allowing two goals in the first period, one in the second and two in the third.
Right after the first puck drop of the game, Georgia and Tennessee both came out firing. Both teams started off the first period with many goal attempts. While Georgia was able to control the puck well throughout the game, Tennessee was on the board first, 1-0. This was their first and only lead of the weekend.
Georgia was able to bounce back from Tennessee’s lead midway into the first period with a power play goal from sophomore forward Josh Messaros with an assist from senior and junior forwards Jackson Katz and Matthew Bigda, 1-1.
To end the 1st period, the Ice Dawgs took the lead, 2-1, with a goal from junior forward Zac Maurer.
In the second period, senior forward Zack Bochenek scored Georgia’s third goal of the game with assists from Lleyton Poole and Maurer.
In the third period, Georgia began to widen their lead with another goal from Messaros with assists from Katz and Bigda. Maurer scored another goal for the Ice Dawgs with an assist from Messaros bringing the final score to 5-1.
Georgia ends the weekend with a record of 18-3-1 and a secured spot in the SECHC playoffs in March. Georgia will continue SEC play into next week, where they will face off against Clemson on Jan. 28 and South Carolina Jan. 29. The rest of the home games this season will be held outdoors.
Head coach and general manager John Camp said that there’s a different environment with the outdoor games. He said that rubber mats are going to be put down for a Dawg walk and fans are closer to the rink, and these games are always a hit with fans.