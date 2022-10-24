The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Tennessee Ice Vols 6-0 on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Knoxville Coliseum Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Earlier in the season the Ice Vols conquered the Ice Dawgs 6-0 at the Ice Dawgs season opener on Friday, Sept. 16 in Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center in Athens, Georgia.
The roles reversed during their match on Friday, Oct. 21 as the Ice Dawgs won, with the help of great performances by junior forward Daniel Crawford, sophomore forward Trevor Gutmann, sophomore Jack Gannon, freshman forward Declan Conway, and freshman forward Dylan Punzenberger. According to Crawford, the team took the time to prepare for this moment.
“It was definitely a redemption game,” said Crawford. “We knew we needed to play much faster than we did. They took advantage of us playing our first game but we showed them who we truly are. We watched film and put in the work that was needed in order to work out the kinks.”
The possibility of Tennessee winning over Georgia was very low by the second period. The Ice Dawgs were assertive as they scored five times in the frame. Conway scored twice out of those five times. In addition to Conway’s help, Punzenberger led the Ice Dawgs into victory with the winning shot, making the score 6-0.
In the first period, the Ice Dawgs’ offense instantly attacked during the first minute of the game. Junior forward Daniel Crawford snuck in a shot behind Tennessee’s distracted goalie, making the score 1-0.
Following this, Tennessee’s performance grew weak as it received multiple penalties for aggressive behavior. These penalties served in Georgia’s favor as the team received several opportunities to overpower Tennessee in power plays.
“It felt amazing,” Crawford said about scoring the opening goal. “Our line changes and offense has been much better. The line changes and communication is what made that goal happen.”
Georgia continued to dominate in the second period as it worked through Tennessee’s offensive zone. Gutmann scored Georgia’s second shot after retrieving a loose puck from sophomore defenseman Luke Burnett’s attempted shot. Shortly after, Gannon tapped in another loose puck, putting Georgia at 3-0.
In the third period, the Ice Dawgs attempted to score, but Tennessee’s defense strengthened to slow down Georgia’s offense. This resulted in the scoreboard staying stagnant until the end of the game.
The next match for the Ice Dawgs will be against the Kennesaw State Owls in the Hatter’s Arena in Marietta, Georgia on Nov. 4 at 8:30 p.m.