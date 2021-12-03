The Georgia hockey team defeated Kennesaw State 15-0 Thursday night at Akins Ford Arena in Athens. This was the third game of the season where the Bulldogs scored more than 10 goals, scoring 11 against Alabama Huntsville and 13 against Florida State.
It was a true team effort as over 10 different players scored for the Bulldogs. The victory completed a season sweep of Kennesaw State. Over the two matchups, Georgia outscored the Owls by a combined 24-0.
The Bulldogs scored in the first two minutes of the game with a goal by junior Matthew Bigda. Georgia scored another two goals in under a minute to stretch its advantage to 3-0. A deep slap shot from sophomore Lleyton Poole gave Georgia a 4-0 lead to end the first period.
Georgia continued to pour it on with three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second period. Scorers included Josh Mesaros and Zach Bochenek. The fifth goal of the contest sparked the annual ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ as many fans in attendance began throwing stuffed bears onto the ice which all will be donated to children receiving medical care.
The Bulldogs continued to dominate the game, pushing their lead to 12-0 by the end of the second period.
In the final period, Georgia showed no mercy and continued with two more goals. Around the 10-minute mark, tensions began to mount on both sides culminating in a fight that led to the ejection of junior forward William MacDonald. A few minutes later, another scuffle broke out, this time resulting in the ejection of a Kennesaw State player.
A late goal capped off the game which finished with a 15-0 margin to start the Bulldogs’ home stand over the weekend.
Georgia, now 13-3, hosts Tennessee Friday night at 9 p.m. before their last game of the calendar year on Sunday against Coastal Carolina.