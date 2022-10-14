After previously beating Auburn at The Classic Center in front a sold-out crowd, the Ice Dawgs drew 4-4 with the Tigers on Friday, Oct. 7. Georgia is now 4-3-2 this season.
Auburn had a strong 2-0 start, but Georgia was able to fight back thanks to the effort of junior Josh Mesaros, who scored three goals.
The game was played at a neutral venue at The Ice in Forsyth Country. Despite not being a home game for the Ice Dawgs, the environment was still electric.
Strong defensive play from Georgia helped them stay clear of a loss. Senior goalie Nick Newbold should also be heavily credited for the amount of shot attempts he blocked in this game.
While the hockey team this season has had strong forecheck presence, they have come up short on converting during power plays and winning faceoffs. This persisted in this game.
Auburn opened strong in the first period with two quick goals, but the Tigers’ lead was halved before the end of the first as Matthew Bigda assisted Mesaros' first goal of the night.
The second period proved to be the most volatile and action-packed period of the game, with numerous lead changes.
Auburn was quick to take control of things, as Auburn’s Noah Henry traveled with the puck from Auburn’s defensive zone to the offensive zone, passing defenders to score his second goal of the game, distancing the game once more.
Mesaros broke Georgia’s bad luck with faceoffs, taking advantage of the puck’s placement after the faceoff to bring the game within reach again, 3-2. Mesaros redirected a rebound later in the second period to tie the game and complete his hat trick. Bigda was credited with another assist on the goal.
Almost immediately after, Henry scored his second goal of the game and tried to propel Auburn to a victory. Bigda saved the game through his power play goal, tying the game for the last time 4-4. The rest of the night would remain scoreless.
Although the Ice Dawgs avoided a loss, they are still learning from their mistakes.
“We have watched the film and have learned from the mistakes we made,” Mesaros said, “Mistakes are inevitable but if you realize what you did wrong and where you made the mistakes, you are able to learn from it and next time you are in that scenario you will know what to do.”
Georgia will be back on the road, facing Georgia Tech on Friday, Oct. 14th at 8:20 p.m. at Atlanta Ice Forum.