Georgia hockey's senior weekend concluded with matches against the Clemson Tigers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Dec. 2 and 4 at the Arkins Ford Arena at The Classic Center.
During their game against Clemson on Dec. 2, fans participated in a fun activity called the Teddy Bear Toss. Fans could purchase a teddy bear at the game or bring one of their own to throw on the ice. The teddy bears were thrown on the ice whenever a senior made or assisted a goal.
“All the teddy bears are donated within the Athens community, so it’s great to see the impact we can have as a team,” senior forward Matthew Bigda said.
The Ice Dawgs won with the help of a great performance from junior defenseman Lleyton Poole. In the third period, Poole made the game-sealing goal for Georgia at the 17:09 mark. He also assisted freshman forward Declan Conway’s goal in the first period.
“We have played Clemson a few times before here at UGA and have seen their weaknesses,” Poole said. “So we knew going into how we could expose them and Declan is a great player so I know getting the puck to him will turn into success. And on the goal, I just put the puck on net and got pretty lucky.”
In the first period, Georgia’s offense had a tough battle with Clemson’s defense. However, towards the 13:06 mark, Bigda passed the puck to Conway to sneak a goal behind Clemson’s goalie. The crowd threw their teddy bears to celebrate Bigda’s assist.
“It was a great experience,” Bigda said. “We had a big crowd and when we scored the bears just came pouring out onto the ice.”
As the period continued, junior forward Josh Mesaros got a foul resulting in a four-on-four faceoff. Both teams fought to make more goals but no one made one for the rest of the period. After the clock ran out for the first period, junior defenseman Zach Puma got into an intense fight with a Clemson forward player. This resulted in two minute penalties for the players in the second period.
The game continued into the second period with Mesaros bouncing back from his two minute penalty. He made a quick goal assisted by junior forward Daniel Crawford at the 19:49 mark. As the score changed to 2-0, physicality broke out more. Freshman defenseman Bill Martin got a two minute penalty, resulting in a power play for Clemson. The Tigers’ power play wasn’t successful but the team made a goal at the 10:58 mark. This ended the second period at 2-1.
“You can’t let one mistake ruin the rest of the game for you,” said Mesaros. “You have to forget about it and keep going”
As the game finished off in the third period, Clemson made a goal with one minute and fifty eight seconds left. This was the last goal made for the Georgia versus Clemson match. The Ice Dawgs won 3-2.
“It felt really good,”Bigda said. “It’s good to get the wins for the guys graduating in December and help our playoff push.”
The Ice Dawgs finished off the semester with their 14th win on Dec. 4 through defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 4-1.
This game was bittersweet for senior defenseman Cameron Campbell as this was his last game with Georgia Hockey. To surprise him, the team’s coaching staff created a special moment between Campbell and his dad by having Campbell’s dad announce the starting lineup.
“Usually our equipment manager Bene [Steve Beneke] announces the lineup and then next thing I know my dad was walking down the hallway with the lineup card in his hand,” Campbell said. “I definitely appreciate the gesture from the coaching staff. It was a special moment.”
In the first period at the 8:13 mark, Poole made Georgia’s first goal assisted by Mesaros and sophomore defenseman Alexander Strauss. He had taken a heavy check in the stomach before making the goal but followed through after recovering. Around the 3:50 mark, Coastal Carolina made a goal bringing the teams to a tie. However Georgia took back the advantage over Coastal Carolina with help from Bigda. The senior forward shot a clean goal after Mesaros passed the puck to him from his right side. This ended the first period, 2-1.
In the second period no goals were made. But by the end of the third period, Georgia conquered Coastal Carolina with two goals. At the 17:28 mark, Conway shot the puck behind the back side of Coastal Carolina’s goalie. Poole and Mesaros assisted with this play. Then Case Santa Maria scored the last goal assisted by Luke Burnett and Gutmann.
“Each time we go out on the ice we want to perform well and that shift was no different,” Conway said. “I was fortunate enough to get a lucky bounce on the play which resulted in the puck being on my stick with the goalie out of position.”
As the game ended Campbell reflected on his last season with the Ice Dawgs. He was pleased with their accomplishments and the hard work they’d put in to get there.
“It felt great to go out with a win,” Campbell said. “I had a conversation with one of our assistant captains, Robby Witwer, and goalie, Nick Newbold, back in October about how we had the opportunity to end the semester on a 10 game win streak. It was awesome for that to actually come together last night and get that 10th win in a row to finish the semester out.”
After graduating in December, Campbell will spend the holidays with friends and family before starting work at Wesco Distribution in Philadelphia. As for the rest of the team, coaching staff and players will be preparing for the Savannah Hockey Classic.
“We’ll use the winter break as a time to focus on rest and recovery,” Conway said. “And then when we arrive back on campus we’ll take a team trip for a mini camp to help us get dialed in and ready for Savannah.”
The Ice Dawgs will compete against the Florida Gators and Georgia Tech Jackets at 8 p.m at the Savannah Civic Center on Jan. 13 and 14.