The Georgia hockey team won 5-4 over Auburn on Feb. 25, ending the regular season with a victory.
The two teams entered the game in very different situations. The Bulldogs had already clinched the first seed in the upcoming College Hockey South playoffs. For them, a victory would simply cap off what had been a strong season up to that point.
On the other hand, Auburn was ranked sixth in the conference standings, and had yet to secure a postseason position. For the season to continue for Auburn, a win against Georgia, arguably one of the toughest opponents the CHS had to offer, was necessary.
However, there was still hope for Auburn. Friday, Feb. 25, Alabama defeated Ole Miss 7-6 in overtime, which was the deciding factor for Auburn.
The eight teams that are advancing to the playoffs are Georgia, FAU, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida, Alabama, MTSU and Auburn.
Head coach John Camp views the depth of talent as something to monitor heading into the postseason.
“It’s going to be the most balanced playoffs ever for the conference,” he said.
The two teams had played only once prior in the season, the Bulldogs holding a 3-2 victory against Auburn on Nov. 5.
The last game ended in overtime, with Josh Mesaros closing out an evenly-contested matchup, and Friday’s game followed a similar pattern of back-and-forth play.
The game featured four ties and five lead changes, as the Tigers and Bulldogs traded momentum throughout the night. Neither team was able to break away from the other, and the game grew increasingly physical because of it.
Both groups took advantage of power play opportunities on the night, seizing the lead momentarily, only to surrender it moments later.
The game was ultimately decided with five seconds left in regulation as Josh Mesaros scored his second goal of the night, sealing the victory for the Bulldogs.
Despite his team’s regular season success, Camp doesn’t want to lose sight of the big picture moving forward in the postseason.
“We really have to work to make sure that we’re solid all the way [in the playoffs],” he said. “We can’t be an 80% team. We gotta be 110%.”
For the Bulldogs, the next step is the first round of the CHS playoffs on March 4, where they will face the eighth seed in the conference.