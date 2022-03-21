Georgia hockey ended their season by earning a 2-1 record in the Collegiate Hockey Federation Cup, good for second in Pool D of the competition.
The team’s lone loss came against Alabama, a 4-2 defeat in which each of Alabama’s goals was scored during a power play. The Bulldogs knew that they were a penalty-prone team coming into the tournament, and it resulted in the conclusion of their postseason run. Head coach John Camp expressed frustration for the officiating after the game.
“We had penalties we deserved, I truly believe, but I think the officials were playing God, a little bit,” Camp said.
The Bulldogs had already faced Alabama twice before in the season, and won the season series by a margin of five goals. Georgia’s offense was particularly electric during the outings, scoring 10 combined points in the two previous matchups.
There was reason for the team to be confident in their chances, but prior to the game, Camp noted that the Crimson Tide had developed significantly since these groups had last faced off, citing their playoff experience in regional play.
“[At regionals] we saw a totally different team than what we played; a much better team,” he said. “They’ve definitely improved. We know we’re in for a battle tomorrow.”
The Bulldogs’ two goals against Alabama are tied for their second lowest total of the entire season, even though they did spend much of the game with a numbers disadvantage. The team’s final game of the pool play stage was against the University of South Florida, though Georgia had already been eliminated from advancing further in the tournament.
Entering the final game of their year, Camp’s message to the players was simple.
“Finish on a high note, and let’s - let’s remember that we had a great season,” he said.
The Bulldogs returned to form for their last game, beating USF 5-2 and resembling the same team that swept through the regional tournament. Their offense was especially notable on the night, scoring three goals in a span of minutes to secure the victory.
Matthew Bigda led the team’s scoring output for the tournament, tallying two goals and three assists. Josh Mesaros and Sam Adler both added a pair of goals during nationals, and Lleyton Poole assisted on three of the team’s first six goals during the weekend.
The University of New Hampshire was Georgia’s first opponent of the competition. Georgia began the game decisively, controlling possession and squashing any attempts to counterattack. In the first period alone, the Bulldogs registered 21 more shot attempts than the Wildcats.
Despite that discrepancy, the score was still 0-0 after the opening frame. The Bulldogs would go on to win 6-3 over the Wildcats. Coach Camp described the team’s scoring outburst as a product of the team’s constant attack wearing down the opponent.
“Once we break the first goal through, it’s going to affect them mentally,” Camp said. “When we get a second one, they’re going to start running out of gas, because they’re running on adrenaline.”
The Bulldogs ended the season as the reigning College Hockey South champion, and held the best record in their conference for the vast majority of the season. Three seniors - Jackson Katz, Jacob Salaski and Nate Michaelson - will be graduating from the team this offseason, but most of the roster will likely return the following year in hopes of defending the team’s title.
Regardless of the team’s accomplishments this year, the loss in the national tournament still hurts, at least for Camp. After the game that ended the Bulldogs’ season, he spoke of the experience as a teaching moment, a smaller representation of life as a whole.
Camp said, “You can play your heart out, and you know, some days it doesn’t go your way.”