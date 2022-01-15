In the Savannah Hockey Classic, Georgia hockey lost to Florida 5-4 on Jan. 14. With both teams neck and neck, after a hard-fought game that brought them to overtime and then a shoot-out, Florida defeated the Ice Dawgs in their first game of the tournament.
In the first period of the game, Georgia’s defense was put to the test. Within the first few minutes of the first quarter, Florida was on the scoreboard first, 1-0.
Throughout the remainder of the first period, the Ice Dawgs had several goal attempts, some snatched by Flordia goalie and others shot within inches of the goal.
Before the first period was over, Florida scored another goal. After the first period, Georgia trailed 2-0.
Georgia started to close the gap with goals from senior forward Jackson Kats and junior forward William MacDonald to tie the game, 2-2.
The Ice Dawgs were on defense for most of the first period. However, momentum seemed to shift from Florida to Georgia in the second period.
Georgia took the lead with goals from junior forward Dylan Spicer with assists from freshman forward Robby Witwer and junior forward Matthew Bigda, and sophomore forward Josh Mesaros, bringing the score 4-2.
The Gators continued to fight despite Georgia’s hard-fought comeback. In the third period, Florida scored two goals to tie the game. Neither team was able to break through, sending them into overtime.
With an evenly played overtime, Georgia and Florida finished the extra period with the same 4-4 score, sending the game into a shoot-out for the victory.
The Florida Gators won 5-4 with the fifth point scored in the shoot-out, where the Georgia players missed their three shots and Florida missed two and made one to win it.