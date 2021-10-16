Georgia hockey faced Georgia Tech at the Akins Ford Arena and fell 4-3 to the Yellow Jackets in the last game for the “Pink in the Rink” event. It was the second time these two teams met with Georgia winning the first meeting 4-1 on Oct. 2. Georgia will face Georgia Tech two more times this season.
Sophomore forward Sam Adler scored the only goal in the first period for the Bulldogs, giving Georgia the early lead over the Yellow Jackets.
As time went on, the game showed the rivalry between the teams as it shifted into more physical gameplay. With the intense physicality, it caused Georgia to get a great amount of penalties, opening the door for Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech grabbed its lead with three goals in the second period, taking a 3-1 lead. The Yellow Jackets extended their lead in the third period to make it 4-1.
Georgia made a comeback effort, but the Bulldogs could not overcome the three-goal deficit. Freshman forward Trevor Gutmann scored to cut the score to 3-2. Senior forward Nate Michaelson scored the third and final goal for the Bulldogs.
“When [Georgia] got down 4-1, they rallied and fought back hard,” head coach and general manager John Camp said. “They came together as a team.”
Georgia now stands at 6-2 in the season. They will play at home Sunday against Alabama and travel on Oct. 22 to face the Crimson Tide on the road.