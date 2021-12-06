Georgia hockey defeated Coastal Carolina 7-3 on Dec. 5 at the Akins Ford Arena. This was the first matchup between Georgia and Coastal Carolina since 2019, where Georgia won 5-4.
In the first period of the game, the two teams were evenly matched and playing with high physicality.
With two highly competitive teams, breaking through and scoring started to look like an impossible task. However, with less than five minutes left in the first period, Georgia started to chip away.
Sophomore forward, Sam Adler, put Georgia on the board first with an assist from senior defenseman Cameron Campbell. This goal gave Georgia the lead exiting the first period.
Shortly into the second period, Georgia scored another goal. Freshman forward Trevor Gutmann scored off of an assist from sophomore forward David Eberly and Adler bringing the score to 2-0.
Later in the period, senior forward Jacob Salaski brought the score to 3-0 off of an assist from Campbell.
Following Salaski’s goal, Georgia scored two more times before the end of the second period. Campbell scored one of the points for the team with an assist from senior forward Jackson Katz and junior forward Matthew Bigda.
With less than two minutes on the board, Coastal Carolina scored, bringing the score to 5-1 at the end of the second period.
Following the strong second period, Georgia rode its momentum into the third, scoring two more goals. Sophomore forward Josh Mesaros scored the sixth goal for Georgia off of an assist from freshman forward Tyler Casey and Campbell.
After Georgia’s sixth goal, Coastal Carolina started to close the gap. They answered back with two more goals, bringing the score to 6-3.
With Coastal Carolina's third goal, there was less than two minutes to try to tie the game up. However, with 13 seconds left, Georgia was able to secure the game with one more goal, bringing the final score to 7-3.
General manager and head coach, John Camp said that Georgia are the reigning champions with the Savannah Hockey Classic and Georgia will be the home team for both games. Georgia will face Florida on Jan. 14 and have their third matchup against Georgia Tech, Jan. 15.