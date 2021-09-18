The University of Georgia’s ice hockey team beat the University of South Florida on Friday, Sept. 17, by a score of 3-1.
In the first period, UGA and USF were evenly matched with defense and offense, but the game took a quick turn in Georgia’s favor.
Sophomore Lleyton Poole put the Ice Dawgs on the board first. Shortly after Poole’s goal, sophomore David Eberly netted another goal for the Ice Dawgs from an assist by sophomore Sam Adler.
Graduate, Alexander Rhodes, scored the Ice Bulls’ only goal of the afternoon, making the score 2-1 in the second period.
In the third period, junior Matthew Bigda scored the third and final goal for Georgia off of an assist from senior, Michael Katz, giving them the lead 3-1.
“We were fast, we were keeping our shifts short, we were physical, we were playing much smarter hockey,” said general manager and head coach, John Camp.
The Georgia Ice Dawgs travel to Mississippi on Sept. 24. Camp said that the game will be a good test for the team with traveling on an eight-hour bus drive.
“There is a lot that goes into it,” Camp said. “They are learning now, to play at this level, you have to take care of your body, you have to make sure you get rest and they have to get their studying done in between.”
Camp added that he was very satisfied with the performance, and that the team checked all the boxes that he was looking for as a coach.
The next home game for the Ice Dawgs is Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. against Clemson.