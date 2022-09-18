The UGA Ice Dawgs returned to Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center for the first game of their 2022-23 season on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. It was a tough game for Georgia, as the University of Tennessee Ice Vols defeated the Ice Dawgs, 6-0.
According to Georgia head coach John Camp, this was the “worst game he’s seen in his six years here.”
As the 2022 College Hockey Showcase tournament, coach Camp had high expectations for their first game.
“The first home game after a championship, I mean the worst nightmare happened,” said Camp. “I think Tennessee wasn’t that strong last year. We smoked them pretty good. Unfortunately, I think the boys were reflecting on that and probably took the game too lightly.”
As the first period began, the Georgia defense fought to score a goal but they were no match for the Ice Vols offense. The team was able to score against the Ice Dawgs early in the period, making the scoreboard 1-0.
As the game’s intensity grew, Tennessee scored two more goals before the end of the first period increasing the score to 3-0. In the second period, the pressure of the Ice Vols rose as they scored twice more. By third period, the Ice Vols defeated the Ice Dawgs scoring their last goal making the final score 6-0.
Despite their loss to Volunteers, this is far from a discouragement to Camp.
“Failure is not the opposite of success, failure sometimes is a tool to get to success,” Camp said.
Camp still plans for this season to lead the team back to the conference championships to gain the title for another year.
“I really believe in the talent we have and the new recruits that came in. We’ve got some high end talent that came in and we should be able to get back to Nationals.”
The UGA Ice Dawgs will return to Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m to play against the Middle Tennessee State University Raiders.