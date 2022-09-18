Junior forward Dylan Spicer turns to put pressure on a South Carolina player during the UGA club hockey team's game against USC on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Foundry Pavilion outside the Classic Center in downtown Athens. The UGA Ice Dawgs, ranked second nationally among college club hockey teams, beat the Gamecocks, 5-4. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer, @cassidyhphotos)