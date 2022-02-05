On Friday, Feb. 4, the Georgia hockey team took on South Carolina, falling 6-2 to the Gamecocks in Columbia.
It was the second time these two teams faced each other in the span of a week. Georgia won the previous matchup, a 5-4 affair that was decided in the final minutes, and South Carolina came into the game looking to settle the score.
Georgia entered having won five in a row, and thy were looking to put away their opponent early. After the game, Head Coach John Camp recalled the start as one of the highlights of the night for the Bulldogs.
“We came out firing,” Camp said. “It was a really strong first period.”
After falling 2-1 midway through the second, the Gamecocks flipped a switch, asserting their will for the remainder of the outing.
South Carolina’s aggressiveness was on display from then on, as they attacked every opportunity they were given. The Gamecocks outscored Georgia 5-0 over the next 35 minutes of play, constantly pressuring the Bulldogs and preventing them from building any kind of momentum.
Junior forward Julian Reiss had an especially strong performance, starting South Carolina’s run with his first goal and ending the night with a hat trick.
Throughout the game, Georgia proved unable to capitalize on the power play. In the first period alone, the Bulldogs had a numbers advantage on three separate occasions, though they went scoreless on each of them.
Georgia’s goals were scored by Jackson Katz and Zac Maurer, one to tie the game and the other giving the Bulldogs a lead early in the second period.
From then on, the night was bleak for the Bulldogs. After the failed comeback attempt, Camp speculated that the team’s issues may have stemmed from inexperience.
“I think our guys are so used to being in the lead that they had a hard time adapting to being behind.” He said.
The win propels South Carolina to 15-6-1, seated at third place in the SECHC rankings. Next weekend, they’ll play a pair of games against the University of Mississippi hockey team.
The loss drops Georgia’s record to 20-4-1 (17-3-1 in conference play). They’ll hold onto the first seed for now, but Florida Atlantic is right on their heels, only two games back in the win column.
For Camp and his coaching staff, the loss serves as a teaching moment.
“We better use this to motivate us,” Camp said. “If we’re not prepared and ready to go, this is the consequence.”