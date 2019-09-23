The Georgia club hockey team lost 4-1 against Georgia Tech Friday night at Hatters Arena. The loss brings the Ice Dawgs’ record to 0-2 on the season.
It was the first of a three-game series between these two teams this season. The second game will take place Oct. 18 in Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center.
The first period saw both teams struggle offensively, as neither could score. So far this season, the Ice Dawgs have been staying in matches with their defense, but have struggled to find the back of the net.
“We’re down in our scoring,” head coach Rick Emmett said. “We don’t have the same scoring [so far] that we’ve had in past years. So, we’re a group that’s trying to find our identity on the offensive side of the game right now.”
The Yellow Jackets grabbed the lead at 11:37 to go in the second period. The next goal came only three minutes later by Georgia Tech’s Kevin Sheridan, giving the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead heading into the third.
Georgia started the third period playing with more intensity and aggressiveness, and it paid off. Two minutes in, a goal by Chris Keresztes brought the Ice Dawgs within one, but that’s as close as it was the rest of the way.
It was a little heated between the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets throughout the third, as one of the Ice Dawgs was ejected with around seven minutes to go.
“All-in-all, we were our own worst enemy tonight, as we were last weekend,” Emmett said. “I don’t think we’ve been out-played or out-matched by any means these [past] two weekends.”
With a five-on-three power play, Georgia Tech extended its lead to three with 5:47 to go in the final period. Only a minute and a half later, the Yellow Jackets scored again to bring it to a final score of 4-1.
“There are little things that we’re not clicking on right now,” sophomore Jackson Katz said. “We’re a few [problems] away, but we gotta step it up.”
Next for the Ice Dawgs is a trip to John Croc Center Ice Arena in San Diego, California, for a two-game series against San Diego State Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.
