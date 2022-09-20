The Georgia hockey team obliterated the Middle Tennessee State University Raiders 13-2, winning its two-game series and hoisting the Bulldogs up to a record of 2-1.
The Ice Dawgs found their groove in this game by having 45 shots on goal, improved their forecheck and exploited power plays where the Raiders did not.
The rookies of the team had an outstanding performance, including Dylan Punzenberger who scored a hat trick in the contest. Josh Mesaros also scored a hat trick.
Overall, the Ice Dawgs looked like they had figured themselves, credited to roster adjustments.
“We worked hard in practice and made sure our systems were locked in. Quite frankly we made a few roster changes,” head coach John Camp said of the Ice Dawgs. “It’s my job to make sure I got the right team put together. I told the guys it’s your opportunity to steal a job and it looks like I got some guys that stole some jobs.”
The first period began, and immediately Georgia’s forecheck presence was strong. Within two minutes, the Ice Dawgs put their first goal on the board, thanks to Jackson Gannon and the assists by Matt Bigda and Mesaros.
That wasn't the last of Mesaros, as he would score his own goal four minutes later. The Bulldogs took advantage of the power plays against the Raiders and had two back to back goals. The first one allowed Punzenberger to score his first collegiate goal, followed by Brigda with his own. The two goals occurred a minute apart, increasing the deficit to 4-0 early on.
The scoring in the first period wasn’t finished, as Declan Conway, the recruit from New York, struck in a goal with less than five minutes left in the period. Conway would assist Mesaros with his second goal, ending the period with a 6-0 lead.
The second period came with the Raiders showing more liveliness, as they attempted more shots. William Macdonald received a hard check from a Raiders player, effectively immobilizing him and giving the Raiders the numerical advantage to finally score a goal at the 16:52 minute mark. 30 seconds later, the Ice Dawgs got their revenge. Punzenberger lasered in another goal, assisted by Case Santa Maria.
At the 15 minute mark, the Raiders got a taste of power play action as Gannon was sent to the penalty box; less than a minute later, the Raiders pulled a goal back to make the score 7-2. This was the last time they scored. About three minutes after, Parnette scored his own first collegiate goal. Then, Conway and Mesaros scored back-to-back goals – eight seconds apart – giving Mesaros the hat-trick.
With 90 seconds remaining in the second half, Lleyton Poole scored the final goal of the period assisted by Luke Burnett.
The play from both teams entered cruise control throughout the third period. Both teams received opportunities to score via power play, but the Raiders could not convert. Through power play, Punzenberger scored a hat trick within two minutes of play, and Poole sealed the deal after twelve minutes with an assist again from Burnett.
During the two minute and thirty-three minute mark, the Bulldogs were without two players due to penalties, giving the Raiders the forecheck. But, thanks to the great goal-keeping by Owen Spreadbury, Georgia did not allow a single goal in the final period.
This game had standout performances from the out-of-state freshmen, notably Conway and Punzenberger. According to Camp, this is the strongest recruiting class that he’s had.
“We’ve got a lot of players that could play at a much higher level, NCAA and D1.” said Camp. “But because they’re smart and are scholastically motivated, they want a degree that has value and play at one of the best hockey programs around.”
The Ice Dawgs' next four games will be away games, traveling as far as New York. To prepare for this stretch, Camp discussed the importance of making sure the headspace of the team was healthy and of putting the ugly Tennessee game behind them.
“Failure isn’t the opposite of success. Failure is part of success. It’s learning from what’s not going right, continuing to move forward, but then having the willpower to enact the change. We have to have the willpower to dig down.” Camp said.
The Ice Dawgs’ next game will be on the road on Sept. 23 against the South Carolina Gamecocks at PlexHiwire, where they will hope to continue their winning ways.