The UGA Ice Dawgs kicked off their 2023-2024 season with a 3-1 victory over the Clemson Tigers at The Pavilion in Greenville, South Carolina. Despite the road environment in the season opener, the Ice Dawgs received plenty of energy from fans.
“We had a good cheering section there. There were some family members that came around the country which was nice to see,” head coach John Camp said. “The team creates their own energy to be honest with you. When we play in Athens, it just adds to the whole mojo that we get.”
In the first period, freshman James Hedquist started his college hockey career off strong with the first goal of the season. The forward made quite the impact on the ice in his first game.
“We had a little celebration in the locker room after the game, gave him his puck,” Camp said about Hedquist. “It’s a family here so everybody was really proud of him and happy for him.”
The Bulldogs’ lead grew in the second period. Senior Josh Mesaros scored two goals in the second period to make the score 3-0 and extend his three-game goal streak. Goalie Ryan Testino denied every Clemson scoring attempt.
The atmosphere got chippy on the ice, and six penalties were called during the game with several players serving time in the penalty boxes during the third period.
“The rink here isn’t a normal dimension rank. It’s a little bit smaller,” Camp said. “So you know, when the physicality takes up, it’s just like physics it gets a little bit more intense. And it’s a big rivalry. Clemson, when we get in here, they put their best game.”
Clemson scored in the last period to make it 3-1, but by then time had run out on them and the Ice Dawgs secured the win. As the team heads into the next stretch of the season, it already has an idea of what it could do differently on the ice.
“First game we obviously had a couple turnovers and everything like that so obviously that’s a big one,” Mesaros said. “South Carolina is a big one. We want them. We fought a physical game which is great to get us in that mojo and know what to fix for it.”
The Ice Dawgs continued their season with a match against the South Carolina Club Hockey team on Sept. 15 in The Ice Complex in Forsyth County.