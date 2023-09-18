Freshman goalie Ryan Testino (31) passes the puck to sophomore defenseman Lleyton Poole (10) during the UGA club hockey team's game against the University of South Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Foundry Pavilion outside the Classic Center in downtown Athens. The UGA Ice Dawgs, ranked second nationally among college club hockey teams, beat the Gamecocks, 5-4, to extend their record to 19-3-1. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer, @cassidyhphotos)