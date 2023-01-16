As the Georgia hockey season picks up, the team looked to battle things out this weekend against rival teams Florida and Georgia Tech. Georgia would go on to finish second in the tournament, beating Georgia Tech 2-1 and falling to the Gators 4-3 in a hard-fought rivalry battle.
In Friday's matchup with Florida, forward Zach Mauer opened up the offense, scoring in the first period of play with an assist from Lleyton Poole. This put Georgia up 1-0, until a Florida score ended the first period in a 1-1 draw.
The Gators went on to score two more goals uncontested, until a power play from Poole once again brought the team within one of its rivals, putting the score at 3-2.
Entering the third period against the Gators, the Bulldogs found themselves down one, until Matt Bigda tied the game 3-3 following an assist from Alex Strauss. The Bulldogs now had a chance to crawl back into the game.
In the end, Florida scored a late-game tiebreaker that gave them the deciding victory over Georgia, pulling them to a 4-3 win.
In their second matchup of the tournament, the Bulldogs looked to bounce back from the adverse loss against Florida in their game against Georgia Tech on Saturday night.
With goalie Nick Newbold leading the starting six for the night, Georgia held a clean sheet in the first period of play, keeping the score at a 0-0 draw.
In the second period, Conner Labrecque put the first points on the board, scoring with an assist from Trevor Guttman. This put Georgia up 1-0 for the remainder of the period.
Entering the third, the Bulldogs sealed a victory over the Jackets with a goal from Declan Conway, assisted by Matt Bigda. This extended the lead to 2-0.
The Jackets scored a garbage time goal late in the third, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 victory over the Jackets and setting a 1-1 tournament record for the team.
Georgia ultimately placed second in the tournament, falling only behind Florida, who placed first overall. This pulled Georgia to an 8-3 CHS Eastern Division record on the season.
Georgia will look to extend its winning record against Auburn at the Columbus Ice Rink on January 21st and 22nd, before heading to the Athens Winter Classic later this month.