The Georgia hockey team just concluded its regular season, finishing with a 21-4-1 record. The Bulldogs are now looking forward to the next phase of their season, the 2022 College Hockey South playoff tournament.
The competition will be hosted over the March 4 weekend in Huntsville, Alabama, and will feature the top eight teams in the CHS standings. They’ll play three rounds of single-elimination games until a champion is crowned, and rewarded with the CHS Championship Cup.
Each team that wins its first round game will qualify for the Collegiate Hockey Federation Nationals, held in Philadelphia two weeks after the CHS tournament. In addition, each team in the top 16 of the CHF nation-wide rankings will automatically qualify, meaning that Georgia has already ensured its path to Philadelphia.
The Bulldogs have been members of the CHS since it began in 2008 (when it was known as the Southeastern Hockey Conference), and have won the tournament three times, most recently in 2019. Georgia is currently seated at the top of the CHS standings, and will play their first game against Auburn, the tournament’s eighth seed.
Auburn has faced Georgia twice this season, and lost by one goal in each game. Their first matchup occurred in early November, with the Bulldogs prevailing in overtime. The second matchup occurred in the final weekend of the regular season, and the Bulldogs won on a goal in the final seconds of regulation. In both games, forward Josh Mesaros scored the winning point.
Last year’s competition was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The reigning champions are the University of Mississippi, who won the tournament in 2020. They failed to qualify for this year’s postseason, after Alabama eliminated them from contention in the final weekend of play.
Alabama is the fifth seed in the tournament, and will face Georgia Tech in the first round. The Yellow Jackets are the only team in the playoffs with a victory over the Bulldogs this year. They played Georgia three times this season, and won two of those games.
Clemson is the third seed in the tournament, having finished the season strong after an uncertain start. They’ll play Florida in the first round. The Gators have lost four of their last five outings, but they’ll look to regroup entering the playoffs.
Florida Atlantic is the second seed, and is the only team in the playoffs with more goals scored than the Bulldogs this year. They’ll face Middle Tennessee State in the first round in MTSU’s first trip to the tournament as a member of the conference.
Bulldogs Head Coach John Camp stressed that the parity in the conference was something to watch out for in the tournament. There are no “cupcakes” in the playoffs, according to Camp.
First-year forward Robby Witwer believes that Georgia’s regular season success will only make the remaining games more difficult.
“I think we have a target on our back going in,” he said. “Everybody’s going to be trying to knock us off.”
Witwer is one of many players on the team who have yet to participate in the CHS tournament, thanks in-part to its cancellation last year.
Some of the upperclassmen on the roster have already had their share of success with the team, and know what it takes to win in big moments. Camp describes their leadership as a crucial aspect of the team this season. According to him, that “selfless” nature is driven by a desire to win, no matter the personal cost.
When the younger players perform well, everyone benefits, and for Georgia hockey, it’s just that simple. There’s no substitute for experience, but Trevor Gutmann is confident in the team’s chances going forward.
“We’re gonna be in a do-or-die atmosphere,” said Gutmann, another freshman on the roster. “And when there’s pressure, when there’s a will to fight, I think that brings out even more from our team and our guys.”
Coming out of a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the world, and reduced Georgia hockey’s schedule to only five games, this season has been a refreshing return to normalcy for the players, coaches and fans.
They’ve made the most of the opportunity, and heading into this year’s SEC tournament, the Bulldogs have control of the highest seed in the conference standings. The team has its sights set on championship gold, looking to earn its fourth SEC title in school history.
A tournament win would mean different things to different members of the roster. For some, it would be the icing on a great season. For others, it signifies bragging rights over a conference rival. For Robby Witwer, though, the championship would be a way to give back.
“I want to win that title for the older guys,” he said. “The guys who had to sit out a season because of COVID.”
The next step for Georgia hockey after the CHS tournament is the Federation Cup, the CHF national championship tournament. The Bulldogs will travel up to Westchester, Pennsylvania from March 18-23, competing with 31 other teams for the league’s top prize.
The teams are sorted into pools of four, and will compete with the others in their group for the first three days of the tournament. After the pool stage of play, there will be a quarterfinal round, a semifinal round, and a medal round, as teams are gradually eliminated until the CHF crowns a bronze medalist, a silver medalist, and this season’s College Hockey Federation champion.