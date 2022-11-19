The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Clemson Ice Tigers 5-4 on Friday, Nov. 18.
After leading 2-0 early, Georgia had lost momentum on the road against Clemson. The Tigers rallied to tie the game at two goals a piece and with nine minutes to play in the third period, they went on a power play with a chance to steal a win. However, Georgia picked up two short-handed goals during the penalty kill to take the lead and win its sixth consecutive game 5-4.
Lleyton Poole and Declan Conway both scored during Georgia power plays in the first period. Georgia went two-for-three on power plays in a first period controlled by the Ice Dawgs. The goals were Poole’s fourth and Conway’s seventh of the year.
Georgia continued to keep a tight grip on the game until the 11th minute of the second period when Clemson scored twice in 20 seconds. Cade Heinold potted Clemson’s first goal amid a lot of traffic and shortly after, Charles Dubose found the net on a shot from the blue line that snuck past Nicholas Newbold.
The Ice Dawgs were able to limit the short scoring run by the Ice Tigers and help out Newbold.
“It’s easy to get into panic mode when that type of stuff happens where it feels like the sky’s falling in, but they’ve been through similar situations and that’s what I reminded them of,” coach John Camp said.
The burst of offense in the second period was all the Ice Tigers were able to create against Newbold until late in the third period.
A penalty on William Martin with nine minutes remaining in regulation looked like it would open the door for Clemson to break through, but instead, it was Dylan Spicer and Josh Mesaros who scored with breakaway goals while short-handed. It was Spicer’s second goal of the year and Mesaros’s 15th.
“To get two shorties when we’re on a kill,” Camp said. “It says a lot about the energy that this team can bring.”
Nicholas Charsare of Clemson was able to light the lamp and make it a 4-3 game with three minutes remaining, but Georgia responded with David Eberly’s third goal of the season to put the game out of reach. Clemson tallied its fourth goal with one minute remaining and Georgia improved to 10-3-2 on the season.
Clemson recorded four goals on Newbold to dirty his stat line in the win, but the goalie’s performance was stronger than what the boxscore may suggest.
“It’s a tough rink to play in,” Camp said. “It can literally feel like you’re inside of a pinball machine. So that thing’s bouncing all over the place. It takes weird angles off of deflections, so as a goalie you really have to have composure and just stay focused.”
Georgia will continue its road trip against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19.