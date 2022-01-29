On Friday, Jan. 28, the Georgia hockey team defeated Clemson 5-0 at the Classic Center Foundry Pavilion.
Jackson Katz put in another excellent performance, building on what has already been an award-winning year for the senior. He contributed to every point on the night, scoring four of his own and assisting Trevor Gutmann’s lone goal. After the game, Katz was quick to share credit for the team’s offensive output.
“I think our forecheck was hard work,” Katz said. “(Forwards) Josh Mesaros and Matt Bigda, they were just balling, and getting me the puck in front. I had a lot of tap-ins, so it was easy.”
Heading into the matchup, the Tigers were facing tall odds. The teams had met twice this season, and the Bulldogs won both games in decisive fashion. The visitors’ last action came on Nov. 19, so Clemson was entering the game after over two months away from competitive play. Playoff hockey was on the horizon, and the Tigers were still fighting to secure their spot.
Meanwhile, Georgia entered the night on a three-game winning streak, seated at the top of the SECHC standings. The Bulldogs were playing in an outdoor rink for the first time this year, though the change in scenery didn’t seem to affect them.
Georgia’s defense also made its presence felt in the game, resulting in the Bulldogs’ sixth clean sheet of the year. Clemson’s attempts to counterattack during the game were all unsuccessful, thwarted either by a hard-hitting back line or a sure-handed goalie.
The loss drops Clemson to 5-1-1, a record they’ll need to improve upon if they want their season to continue into March. They play again tonight against Georgia Tech.
The Bulldogs’ victory brings their record to 19-3-1 (17-2-1 in conference play), still firmly atop the SECHC standings. Georgia is now #2 in the CHF’s national rankings, behind only Tampa, one of two teams to defeat the Bulldogs this year.
Georgia is back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night in the Classic Center Foundry Pavilion, matched up against South Carolina for the first time this season.