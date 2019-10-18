The Georgia club hockey team rode an impressive flurry of late goals to an 8-3 victory over Clemson.

The Ice Dawgs scored three goals in just over a minute to push their lead to 6-1 early in the third period. The match featured a number of momentum swings and scoring runs all while Georgia received a solid outing from its goalie, Emily Barber.

“It was great,” Barber said. “Obviously the first period wasn't what we wanted but you want to be on a team that can fight back, push through, and I think that is exactly what we did.”

The showdown with Clemson was Barber’s first start of the young season at the net. Including her, Georgia has started three different goalies this year. Head coach Rick Emmett said Barber made a solid first impression.

“With Em, yeah I think she made the saves she needed to make,” Emmett said. "That is the biggest thing, kind of getting her through that first period and getting those first period jitters [out].”

Those jitters didn't seem to affect Barber much as she got off to a fast start. She went 7-for-7 on save opportunities in the first period alone.

The 2019-20 iteration of the Ice Dawgs is different than last year's team, but they are still a talented one.

“I think this is a team with a lot more depth,” Barber said. “I think this year, it is an incredibly different dynamic. Last year we had a few sharpshooters who we knew would go down there and score some goals but this year we have to be a lot more defensive.”

Barber figures to get more playing time while Emmett attempts to iron out the rotation at the net. She surrendered three goals in the match but one of those was due to being jammed at the net.

“Right now, I think we are still undecided on who is the frontrunner,” Emmett said. “We are still in a situation where all three goalies are going to get an opportunity and hopefully, like I said, they can all be successful.”