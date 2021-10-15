The Georgia hockey team defeated the Clemson Tigers 8-0 at Akins Ford Arena in Athens. The game was part of the annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ event where the team partners with Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer.
“The boys really get fired up for it,” head coach John Camp said. “They understand that the money they are making saves the lives of women who can’t afford a mammogram at Saint Mary’s.”
The Bulldogs scored three goals in both the first and second periods while scoring two in the final period.
Junior forward William MacDonald kicked off the night with a breakaway goal to give Georgia an early advantage. The Bulldogs added to their tally off the stick of freshman Trevor Gutmann, who was assisted by David Eberly.
Clemson became frustrated by the early success and had multiple players end up in the penalty box in the first period. The Bulldogs took advantage of a 6-4 power play and extended their lead to 3-0.
With 16 minutes left in the second period, Matthew Bigda joined in on the offensive exhibition with a kick-in shot off a cross-net pass from Jackson Katz to make it 4-0. Bigda later doubled up with another goal about 10 minutes later to give Georgia a 5-0 lead.
Sophomore forward Sam Adler got in on the action with a goal from another Katz assist. Dylan Spicer and Eberly joined the list of goal scorers and pushed the final margin to 8-0.
This marks the fifth straight win for the Bulldogs who now stand at 6-1 on the year. Georgia will play at home again on Friday night against Georgia Tech and will continue to sport their pink jerseys. The game marked the beginning of a three-game home stretch after almost a month since their last game in Athens.