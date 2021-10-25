Georgia hockey traveled to Alabama and returned with two more wins on its record. The Bulldogs started the weekend defeating Alabama 4-1 before winning the second game 11-2 against Alabama-Huntsville.
Senior forward Zach Bochenek led Georgia’s offense with four goals across two games. The Bulldogs now have a 9-2-0 record overall and a 7-1-0 record in the SEC.
Against Alabama, freshman forward Trevor Gutmann opened the scoring for Georgia. To finish the first period, Bochenek scored another goal for the Bulldogs, with an assist from senior forward Jackson Katz to have a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.
The Bulldogs couldn’t add to their lead, but Alabama scored its lone goal of the game to make it 2-1 in the second period.
Georgia extended its lead to 4-1 in the third period with goals from senior defenseman Cameron Campbell with the assist coming from Katz. Sophomore forward David Eberly scored the final goal of the game to keep Georgia undefeated in the SEC.
Following their win, the Bulldogs traveled to Benton H. Wilcoxon Municipal Ice Complex on Oct. 23 to face Alabama-Huntsville.
Within 10 minutes of the game, Georgia had a 4-0 lead. Goals came from Bochenek, freshman forwards Tyler Casey and Dan Barto, and junior forward Ben Methvin.
The Bulldogs’ offense continued, scoring three more in the first period. Junior forward Max Meyhoefer, sophomore defenseman Lleyton Poole and Bochenek scored to give Georgia a 7-0 lead.
During the second period, sophomore forward Connor Labrecque, junior forward Ben Methvin, freshman forward Robert Witwer and Bochenek scored the final four goals for Georgia. Alabama-Huntsville got on the board late in the second period, making the score 11-1.
The Chargers scored one more in the third period to bring the final score to 11-2.
Georgia will face Auburn on Nov. 5 at Columbus Ice Rink. The Bulldogs will travel for the next four games, but will return home for a matchup against Kennesaw State on Dec. 2.