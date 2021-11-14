Georgia hockey defeated Florida State 13-0 in its first game of the Veterans Cup at the Macon Coliseum. Following their big win, the Bulldogs fell to Georgia Tech 4-2 to close out their two-game stretch in Macon.
The weekend propelled Georgia’s record to 11-2 overall, and 6-1 in the conference. Against Florida State, 10 different players assisted a score, none more than Trevor Gutmann and Sam Adler, who both had three assists apiece.
“We've been working on trying to get the other team uncomfortable,” head coach John Camp said. “Trying to get the other teams shifting, trying to get them out of position. Like I said, uncomfortable is the big word.”
On a night when the scoring column was littered with names, controlling possession was key for Georgia, and it was obvious from the first period. Georgia jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first five minutes of the game, and simply never relented. Five players found the back of the net in the first period, including Zach Bochenek, who scored two of his three goals in the frame.
The second period was more of the same for the Bulldogs. The Seminoles couldn’t cut into the deficit, and Georgia only extended its lead, adding four more goals, including one by Lleyton Poole, his first of two on the night. After 40 minutes of action, the Bulldogs led 10-0.
The final minutes of the game were capped off by a scoring flurry of three goals from the Bulldogs, including Adler’s second score of the night.
Against Georgia Tech, the first 15 minutes of the game was a standoff as both teams went back-and-forth, score remained 0-0. However, with 5:19 left, the Yellow Jackets went up 1-0. Ryyan Reule put the Yellow Jackets up 2-0 with a buzzer-beating goal to end the first period.
The second period was a defensive battle as well. Georgia Tech scored with 4:55 left to make the score 3-0.
The third period was much more favorable for the Bulldogs as freshman Luke Burnett scored with 16:35 remaining in the final frame. Georgia made it a one score game as sophomore David Eberly scored with 4:02 remaining in the game.
Georgia ultimately could not complete the comeback as Georgia Tech added an empty net goal late in the game to give the Yellow Jackets a 4-2 victory. The Bulldogs will return to action on Nov. 19 as they take on Clemson in South Carolina.