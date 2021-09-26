Georgia hockey swept Ole Miss in the Bulldogs’ first SEC matchups of the 2021 season. Georgia won the first game 7-2 and continued its strong offense the second game, winning 4-2. Matthew Bigda led the way for Georgia’s offense, scoring three goals across two games and an assist.
In the first game, the Bulldogs’ offense got off to a quick start, scoring three goals and having a 3-1 lead heading into the second period. Jackson Katz scored twice and David Eberly scored in the second period to extend Georgia’s lead to 6-1 heading into the final period.
The Bulldogs finished the game with a goal from Josh Mesaros in the third period, and Ole Miss scored one more goal to end the first game 7-2.
In the second game, Bigda continued his strong stretch of offense, scoring two goals and earning an assist against the Rebels.
Sophomore Josh Mesaros scored the first goal for the Bulldogs with an assist from Bigda. Early in the second period, Bigda scored his third goal of the weekend for Georgia, extending the lead 2-0.
Junior Nathan Pawlow, scored the first goal for the Rebels with an assist from freshman Austin Pellegrino in the second period to cut the lead to 2-1.
Bigda scored the third goal for Georgia to make the score 3-1 at the end of the second period. Mesaros scored another goal for the Bulldogs, followed by a goal from Ole Miss to make the score 4-2.
Georgia kept a lead throughout the entire game, giving them another win on their record. The Bulldogs now have a record of 3-1-0, and a SEC record of 2-0-0.
Georgia plays Georgia Tech away in Atlanta on Oct. 1, and will come back to Athens to compete against Clemson on Oct. 14.