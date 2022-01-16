After a tense shootout loss in their first game of the Savannah Hockey Classic, the UGA hockey team bounced back on Jan. 15 against Georgia Tech, defeating their in-state rivals 4-3.
The Yellow Jackets had been a thorn in the Bulldogs’ side up to this point in the season. The teams had met three times thus far, and Tech had won two of the matchups, so the Bulldogs were looking to draw even with their rival.
For head coach John Camp, the message was simple.
“Take care of business.” He told the team before the game, “I’m not going to get into technicalities. We know what we have to do. Just take care of business.”
On a night when Georgia needed a win, the message seemed to hit home.
Georgia Tech opened the game’s action, establishing an early 1-0 lead in the first period. Soon after, Josh Mesaros tied the game with his first goal of the outing.
The Bulldogs followed up quickly, with Mesaros assisting a goal from Matthew Bigda to give Georgia their first lead of the night.
The remainder of the frame was scoreless, and at the end of the first period, the Bulldogs were leading 2-1 over the Yellow Jackets.
Much like the first did, the second period began with a Georgia Tech goal, tying the game for the third time in what was becoming a hotly contested matchup.
Along that line, the teams traded possession back and forth for the rest of the frame, with neither quite able to overcome the other and break the stalemate. With only twenty minutes remaining in regulation, the teams were all even at 2-2.
The Bulldogs rushed back after the break, starting with a Dylan Spicer goal only a few minutes into the period. Shortly after, Sam Adler added to the margin, finding the back of the net with assists from Jackson Katz and Jacob Salaski.
Trailing by two goals with only a few minutes left in the game, the Yellow Jackets attempted to close the gap, drawing within a single point of the Bulldogs. The task proved too tall, though, and Georgia emerged victorious, winning 4-3 over their in-state opponent.
It was an important win for the Bulldogs, who placed second in the Savannah Hockey Classic, and rose to 16-4 (14-3 in conference play) on the season.
Next weekend, Georgia hockey is on the road again, as they travel to Tennessee for a pair of matchups against the Volunteers in the Knoxville Coliseum Center.