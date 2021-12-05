Fresh off of its most dominant performance of the season, the Georgia hockey team prevailed over a visiting Tennessee squad 5-0 on Dec. 13 at the Akins Ford Arena.
This was Georgia’s first of three matchups against the Volunteers. With the next two games against Tennessee on the road, it was advantageous for the Bulldogs to secure a win in front of the home crowd.
After posting a season high in goals scored the night before, the Bulldogs pulled out a victory over their conference rival. For senior Brady Mulligan, this was an especially important outing.
“I definitely had a lot of nerves going in,” Mulligan said. “But the first period ended, and we hadn’t gotten scored on yet, so I knew it was going to be a phenomenal game after that.”
The first period began with a bout of tense action, as the opponents traded the puck back and forth, each charging toward the others’ goal, but neither quite able to break through. Finally, Georgia’s Jackson Katz found the back of the net, scoring on a fortunate deflection from a Josh Mesaros pass that bounced off the goal post.
The frame became increasingly physical from there, and two Tennessee players were sent to the penalty box before the period was over. The remainder of the first was otherwise scoreless, save for a Dylan Spicer goal with six minutes remaining, with help from Robby Witwer. At the end of the period, the Bulldogs led 2-0.
The second period started much like the first, with neither team able to establish a clear advantage over the other, and growing more and more frustrated in the process. To further emphasize this, multiple players from both teams spent portions of the frame in the penalty box.
After over 10 minutes of play, William MacDonald broke through, tallying his seventh goal of the season and increasing Georgia’s lead to three. The Bulldogs weren’t done yet, and within a minute of MacDonald’s goal, Matthew Bigda scored off of an assist from Katz.
For the rest of the frame, Georgia continued what became a stellar defensive performance, and ended the second period with a score of 4-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.
The third period featured a Bulldogs team on the defensive, trying to thwart a Tennessee offense that was desperate to cut into the four-goal deficit. Georgia managed to find one more score before the end of the game, coming in the form of a Mesaros powerplay goal thanks to Katz’ second assist of the night.
“I feel like I’m on top of the world,” Mulligan said, grinning from ear to ear.
The win propels Georgia to 14-3 overall, and 13-2 against conference opponents. It will compete in one more game before the end of the calendar year on Dec. 5 against Coastal Carolina at the Classic Center.