The Georgia hockey team was able to comeback and defeat South Carolina 5-4 on senior night at the Classic Center Foundry Pavilion in Athens.
The matchup on Saturday was between two top ten teams in the Collegiate Hockey Federation rankings. With both teams having won four of their last five games, they both showed up ready for battle.
The result was a physical collision between two evenly matched teams. The game featured five lead changes and five ties as the two traded runs back and forth throughout the night.
The difference proved to be a power-play goal from Lleyton Poole in the final minutes of the game. Afterwards, his description of the play was simple.
“The lane was there, five-on-three, in the slot,” Poole said. “You gotta shoot it.”
The win was a group effort for the Bulldogs. After being held scoreless in the second, they outscored the Gamecocks 3-1 in the third period, including a strike from Sam Adler to erase the deficit at the start of the frame.
Five different players found the back of the net during the game, including Robby Witwer’s second score of the season, and Jack Gannon’s fourth.
Jackson Katz also found his way into the scorer’s column. Katz and his fellow seniors, both players and staff, were honored before the game for their work with the team, which Poole described as having a steadying effect on the roster.
“The seniors have been here a long time, they’ve been around the block,” Poole said. “They’ve held us together this whole year, and tonight they really held it together for us, as well.”
South Carolina falls to 12-7 after the loss, while the Bulldogs advance to 20-3-1 (18-2-1 in conference play), and remain at the top of the SECHC standings.
Neither team can put this game behind them quite yet, though. They’ll play each other again Feb. 4 at the Plex HiWire sports center in Columbia, South Carolina.