The Georgia club hockey team fell to Auburn on senior night under the lights at The Classic Center’s Foundry Pavilion on Saturday night.
After a slow first period, the Ice Dawgs picked up their speed to rally against the Tigers, but their efforts were not enough in their last regular season game before SEC conference play on Feb. 7 in Nashville.
Georgia faced significant pressure from Auburn immediately. The Ice Dawgs found difficulty connecting passes and controlling possession during the fast-paced start to the game.
The Tigers dominated from the first whistle and led 2-0 after the first period.
Auburn continued its attack with another goal less than a minute into the second period, and Georgia trailed 3-0 until sophomore forward Jacob Salaski scored a few minutes after to put the Ice Dawgs on the board.
“We knew we hadn’t played our best in the first and we were laying back on our feet,” Salaski said. “We knew we had to match their intensity.”
Salaski’s goal sent a spark through the team, and the Ice Dawgs became significantly more aggressive by increasing middle ice action and presence on the Auburn side in the second period.
“After that, we definitely got fired up,” Salaski said. “We bounced back, but their goalie was playing good the entire game.”
Campbell put another one in for Georgia midway through the third period, but Auburn quickly responded. The Tigers scored again to increase their lead 4-2.
Seth Johnson’s goal with 37 seconds left brought the score to 4-3 and fans to their feet with hopes to flip the script, but these efforts were not enough. The Ice Dawgs fell short by one.
“We’re playing good hockey,” Salaski said. “We’re looking forward to next weekend, and we’re going to take it to them.”
