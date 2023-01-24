The University of Georgia Ice Dawgs, fresh off of a second-place finish in the Savannah Hockey Classic, headed to Columbus Ice Rink in Columbus, Georgia to face off against the Auburn Tigers in back-to-back showdowns this weekend.
Georgia opened up the weekend with a commanding 6-2 victory over Auburn. Georgia continued its strong play in the second game of the weekend, finishing off Auburn with a 3-1 victory.
In the first match, forward Declan Conway opened up the scoring early for the Ice Dawgs. Conway, with a powerplay goal four minutes into the game, scored his 13th goal of the season. The Tigers tied it up less than a minute after Conway’s tally, as forward Ethan Pustizzi potted his fourth goal of the season.
Georgia regained the lead midway through the first period. Forward and captain Matt Bigda scored on another power play, with a shot from the point, his 11th goal of the season. Georgia forward David Eberly extended the lead early in the second period with his fourth goal of the season, off of a slick drop pass from William McDonald.
Auburn pulled the game back within one midway through the second period. Forward Brooks Franklin scored his second goal of the season on a wrist shot from high slot, beating Georgia goaltender Ryan Testino to the blocker side.
Late in the period, with the Ice Dawgs on the power play, forward Josh Mesaros hammered home a loose puck in front of the net, extending the Ice Dawgs lead back to two. Mesaros stayed hot, scoring his second goal of the game, 18th of the season and extended the Ice Dawgs lead to three.
Late in the third period, Conway tipped in the point shot from defenseman Lleyton Poole, who had three assists in the game. This marked the Ice Dawgs’ fourth power play goal of the game, and Conway’s second of the game.
Testino made 22 saves on 24 shots in the winning effort, while Tigers goaltender Camden Denk made 28 saves on 34 shots.
In the second match, Poole opened up the scoring late in the first period on the power play. He beat Denk with a scorching one-timer from the top of the circle for his ninth goal of the season.
The Tigers tied the game up midway through the second period. Captain Henry Lange beat Ice Dawgs goaltender Nick Newbold on a tough angle shot from below the goal line for his 10th goal of the season.
Georgia regained its lead late in the second period, as Poole stayed hot and cashed in a rebound on the power play. This was his second goal of the game, and 10th of the season. Bigda added some insurance midway through the third period. The captain beat Denk with a shot from the high slot for his 12th goal of the season.
Newbold continued the strong goaltending for the Ice Dawgs, saving 27 of 28 shots, while Tigers goaltender Camden Denk had a weaker outing in this one, saving 24 of 27 shots.
Georgia will look to build off of its strong play as they head outside next weekend, facing off against Ole Miss for a two game series in the Athens Winter Classic.