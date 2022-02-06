Texas native, Matthew Boling was named the SEC Runner of the Week for the second time this season.
Two weeks ago, Boling was awarded the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Men’s Athlete of the Week, as well as SEC Men’s Runner of the Week. Along with these two awards, he was named the SEC Freshman of the Week twice indoors in 2020. Twice last season, he earned the SEC Men’s Runner of the Week honors.
In 2022, Boling has remained undefeated in the 60-meter dash, 200-meter, 4-x-400-meter relay and long jump at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He had a national leading and meet record time in the 200-meter with a time of 20.27 and holds the No. 16 all-time collegiate performance.
In high school, Boling won the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter and came in third in the long jump at the 2019 USATF Under-20 Championships. He earned a silver medal in the 4-x-400m relay at the 2018 World U-20 Championships and is a two-time state long jump champion.
Georgia track and field will be back in action at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina on Feb. 11. They will also travel to Nashville, Tennessee for the Music City Challenge Feb. 11.