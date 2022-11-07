In their last SEC matchup of the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Lexington, Kentucky. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
The Bulldogs are just coming off of a monumental 27-13 victory against No. 1 Tennessee in Sanford Stadium this past weekend. The win helped Georgia maintain the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and bumped Tennessee down to the No. 5 spot.
The Wildcats are fresh off of a win, too, defeating the Missouri Tigers 21-17. They suit up against Vanderbilt at home this weekend before welcoming the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will make their way to Starkville, Mississippi this weekend for an SEC matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at 7 p.m.