Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2, has committed to Georgia. Thomas announced his decision Thursday on Twitter.
Let’s goo!!!🐶@KirbySmartUGA @CoachBmac_ pic.twitter.com/fps48leyOl— Rara thomas (@Rarathomas_) December 22, 2022
Thomas caught 44 passes for a team-high 626 yards and seven touchdowns for Mississippi State in 12 games this season.
At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Thomas has the size to play on the perimeter, and figures to contribute for the Bulldogs next season. Other players expected to return at wideout for Georgia next season include AD Mitchell, Ladd McConkey and Dillon Bell.
The Bulldogs also added three wideouts in yesterday’s group of early signees. Yazeed Haynes, Anthony Evans III and Tyler Williams will all be true freshmen next season.
Georgia has had two players enter the transfer portal recently in tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton.