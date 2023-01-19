On Jan. 13, four-star safety Jaylen Heyward announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.
“Georgia was a great place for me when I went up there during the summer,” Heyward said. “Me and Kirby Smart, we really connected after one little session at the office. I really love what he was telling me. Me and coach Muschamp sat down with coach Fran and their amazing DB coaches. And I feel like, getting in with them will put me in the best situation I need to be.”
At nearly six feet, 180 pounds, Heyward brings great flexibility at the safety position. His size and speed allows him to rotate between safety and cornerback, making him a potential candidate to fill in at the nickel corner position currently occupied by Javon Bullard.
The Rockledge, Florida, native is regarded as the third-best safety in the nation, according to 247Sports. Peyton Woodyard and KJ Bolden are the only players ranked above him at the position. Woodyard has already committed to Georgia. Bolden — a native of Buford, Georgia — is also said to be heavily considering a commitment to the reigning national champions.
If the Bulldogs land all three, their class will look even better than it already does. That’s no small feat, considering that the Bulldogs currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024. With Heyward being the eighth commit in 2024, their No. 1 lead has gotten a little bit bigger.
While Heyward won’t join the team until after the 2023-2024 season, he has a plan once he joins the team.
“My goal is is to you know, try to try to make the travel squad first,” Heyward said. “Trying to get special teams early and get to the depth chart. Georgia is gonna get a straight dog 100% of the time. You're gonna get a funny caring guy.”