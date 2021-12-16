With Early National Signing Day finishing for the class of 2022, Georgia football boasts the No. 3 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, with 23 signees.
Head coach Kirby Smart is known for his consistently top-rated recruiting classes. With this year’s classes sitting behind none but Alabama, where he formerly served as defensive coordinator, he credits the team’s success in landing top recruits to persistence.
“It's the No. 1 overall quality that I want to be known for in recruiting: consistency in performance, consistency in messaging, continuity of our staff and program,” Smart said. “We were able to continue developing a relationship with people even if they were committed somewhere else because you never know what's going to happen."
The Bulldogs remained connected with many players despite their commitment to other schools, including defensive backs Jaheim Singletary and Daylen Everette, who signed with the Bulldogs.
Singletary committed to Ohio State but removed his name from the Buckeyes’ list by Aug. 1. With 29 offers on the table for the four-star recruit, he chose Georgia and officially signed on Wednesday.
Everette, also a four-star defensive back, formerly committed to Clemson but reopened his recruitment after the Tigers’ defensive coordinator Brent Venables left for Oklahoma. He signed with Georgia over 28 other offers, including Alabama and Florida State.
With the number of players choosing the Bulldogs after previously committing to play otherwise, Georgia will welcome a strong secondary in the fall, a position group that Smart said lacks in numbers.
“[Defensive backs] is a position that's been tough for us this year because we've not been able to play dime packages, we've not been able to do some of the things we've wanted to do,” Smart said. “I think this group [of defensive backs], No. 1, has speed, they have man-to-man cover ability and they're going to help us.”
Among the Bulldogs’ recruiting class is the No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2022, according to 247 Sports, Gunner Stockton. He currently holds the record for most career touchdowns in Georgia high school history.
Stockton is the only quarterback that signed with Georgia on Wednesday, and Smart has confidence in his commitment to the class.
“Tremendous athlete, tremendous character,” Smart said of Stockton. “He's stuck to his guns that he loves UGA. He wants to be here, and certainly, a major part of our class."
Like with Stockton, Smart emphasized character in his recruitment for the coming signing class. He saw high character in many of his signees, along with a skillset that brings Georgia near the top of the recruiting rankings.
With the unsigned portion of the class of 2022 eligible to sign until February, the Bulldogs’ class will see plenty of changes until then. Until then, Smart is content with the class Georgia has landed so far.
“I'm excited about these guys joining us. Another great group, very hard-working staff to bring this into one group,” Smart said. “It's still not over, as far as our guys will sign in February. I'm excited about this group. It's been one of the funnest to recruit here… Our staff did a tremendous job.”