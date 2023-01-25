2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16.
Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball.
Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive lineman from Manchester, Georgia. The local recruit is currently ranked as the fourth-best defensive tackle and the sixth-best player in the state of Georgia.
Micah Debose is a 315-pound offensive lineman from Mobile, Alabama. Debose is, oddly enough, the fourth-best offensive tackle and the sixth-best player in the state of Alabama.
Both players committed incredibly early, as both are still in their sophomore year of high school. While it’s unclear whether they’ll stick with Georgia until they can join the team in 2025.
Terry and Debose are the Bulldogs’ third and fourth 2025 commits, respectively. The Bulldogs had already landed five-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte in November 2022. The Buford, Georgia native’s 6-foot-3, 200 pound frame and extreme athleticism has the potential to make him a high school phenom and great collegiate player.
Georgia also landed a commitment from running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman, who committed in the summer after his freshman season. Wallace-Coleman is currently unranked, but is expected to get more recognition through his junior and senior seasons.
It will be a while before any of these prospects play a snap for Georgia, but the team will certainly keep an eye on how they play in high school.