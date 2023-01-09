On Saturday, Jan. 7, four-star safety Peyton Woodyard announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.
Woodyard is the first safety to commit to the Bulldogs in the 2024 class. He is ranked as the second-best safety and No. 29 player nationally, according to the 247 composite.
With Woodyard’s commitment, Georgia now holds the top-ranked recruiting class in 2024, based on rankings from 247sports. The team also boasts the second-best recruiting class in 2023, with several of those players set to join the team for practice in the spring.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, Woodyard has great size, athleticism and the ability to play against the run and pass. Woodyard also plays baseball, but plans to focus on football in college.
The California native just finished his third year at football powerhouse St. John Bosco. He helped the team win the 2022 California high school football national championship, its fourth state championship in program history.
While he won’t suit up with the Bulldogs for another full season, if he remains committed he’ll join the team after the 2023 season.