As Georgia heads into a stretch of back-to-back conference opponents, the offensive line is relying on depth as its secret weapon.
The offensive line has seen several shifts throughout the season so far, especially with the injury of Isaiah Wilson, who missed both the Murray State and Arkansas State games. Wilson returned to action against Notre Dame. Cade Mays was the next man up during this time, rotating in and out of the right guard and right tackle positions.
Georgia’s offensive line is no stranger to this movement. Last year, the line faced plenty of injuries as well. Both Andrew Thomas and Ben Cleveland missed starting time and Cade Mays was forced to step up then too.
“When somebody comes in if something happens, [we] just bring our offensive line group together and say the show keeps rolling,” Thomas said. “Regardless of what happens, we have to do our job.”
As a result of an injury to Solomon Kindley, junior Justin Shaffer has seen the field more often than before. He has played in all four games this season and was noticeably on the line for an extensive period of time against Notre Dame.
Thomas said that Shaffer reminds him of Kindley in how physical he plays against the run. Thomas said that whenever Shaffer is lined up next to him, the two can cause trouble for opposing defenses. When Thomas and Shaffer double team, Thomas said the pair can move defensive bodies with ease.
“I think it just shows our talent across the board,” Thomas said. “When somebody goes down, we have somebody that’s just as good maybe even better that can come in and do their job pretty well.”
Offensive line coach Sam Pittman had worked to develop his linemen. Thomas said Pittman wants every player to be ready when their name is called and work towards the “next man up” mentality.
For John FitzPatrick, another member of Georgia’s offensive unit, it is encouraging for him to see players step up.
“Everyone comes out here at practice and works hard every single day and some kids don’t get to play on Saturday, some kids do,” FitzPatrick said. “It’s nice to see everyone getting an opportunity and everyone getting a chance to showcase their hard work.”
With Tennessee and South Carolina looming in the coming weeks, Georgia is putting trust in the “next man up.”
“I think it’s going to play a big part in not just the offensive line but our whole team,” Thomas said. “We have so much depth I think that is going to help us later in the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.