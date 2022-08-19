Georgia football linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and defensive back Christopher Smith addressed the media after practice on the evening of Aug. 18. The following topics were discussed as the Bulldogs hit the halfway point of fall camp:
The rise of Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson
Just four months ago, Georgia made history by being the first university to have five defensive players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
By the time the draft was over, 15 Bulldogs had been selected, breaking the record for most players ever chosen from a university since the draft switched to a seven-round structure.
Eight of those 15 players were defenders, leaving coaches with the responsibility of filling in the gaps that Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Channing Tindall, and more left.
“We’ve just been putting in a lot of work with Coach Muschamp and Coach Brown,” Smith said. “We’re constantly working every day and the work isn’t going to stop. It’s going to continue up until the season and throughout the season.”
Dumas-Johnson, who was a reserve as a freshman last year but still found ways to make an impact, could be one of Georgia’s biggest breakout players to step up after Georgia's 2021 linebacking core found new homes in the NFL.
“I feel great stepping in,” Dumas-Johnson said. “I think the guys that left last year did a great job helping me and leading me to fulfill those roles.”
Smith praised the sophomore’s leadership and talent.
“Pop, he’s an amazing person off the field. That's the first thing that steps out to me,” Smith said. “He’s very strong minded. Very smart. Good at recognizing plays and good at bringing others together. He comes with a lot of energy and it’s really great to have him on the defense for sure.”
Dumas-Johnson, sometimes referred to as "Pop", was first given the nickname by his mother when she noticed that he would laugh whenever a Pop commercial would play.
The Baltimore, Maryland, native had 22 tackles, two sacks, and one interception that turned into a 20-yard pick-six against UAB last season.
The issue is that he only played 103 snaps, with 76% of those coming in the fourth quarter. He’ll hope to carry over the success he had in a limited capacity as he steps into a larger role this season.
No worries at quarterback
Pop wasn’t the only teammate that Smith praised. He also spoke highly about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
“Stetson is amazing,” Smith said. “All of those weapons that we have on offense, he does a good job of getting those guys the ball. He’s going to continue doing that, he’s been that kind of player ever since he got here.”
In place of the injured JT Daniels, Bennett was brought in as a backup early last season. But Smith says there's no need to be concerned if Bennett goes down because of all the talent that’s behind him.
“We got a good group,” Smith said. “We got Gunner [Stockton], we got Carson [Beck], we got Brock Vandagriff and all those guys that played very well throughout camp.”
Looking ahead
Even though the first game of the season against Oregon in Atlanta is two weeks away, the Ducks are the last thing that Dumas-Johnson believes his team should be focused on right now.
“It's not about Oregon, it's about us,” Dumas-Johnson said. “We got to keep building. Keep doing what we’re doing. Lock in. We ain’t worrying about Oregon right now.”